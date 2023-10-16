Count of ‘current’ construction workers drops by around 90% in Delhi

October 16, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The number of “current” construction workers registered with the Delhi government has dropped by around 90% in less than a year and a half, a figure contested by experts who questioned the veracity of the official data.

A “current” or “live” worker is the one who has registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and renews his or her membership every year.

According to the government data accessed by The Hindu, the number of such workers stood at 10.04 lakh in May 2022. It fell to around 1.02 lakh as on October 14, a drop of 89.8%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fall in their number means fewer workers will be able to avail welfare schemes run by the board.

However, a workers’ union member said the fall in number can be attributed to the fact that government schemes meant for such workers are not being run properly.

A source at the board claimed that the main reason for the fall in the number is a case by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on “fake workers” allegedly being registered with the board, leading to such workers not renewing their membership.

He said cases are also being registered against the officials who allegedly register “fake workers”.

The Union Ministry of Labour in 2018 had issued guidelines for all welfare boards across the country, asking them to register construction workers based on their self-certification.

Another letter from the Ministry in 2020 asked to “repose faith on self-certification” by building and other construction workers.

“Now, after registering workers through their self-certification as per Central government directions, how can they [ACB] file cases against officers on the pretext of fake workers?” the source said.

Another official said their verification becomes difficult as someone who has completed 90 days of service as a building worker in the preceding year is eligible to register with the board.

“Today, when we check, a registered construction worker may not be a construction worker, but the rules allow it as the worker needs to be a construction worker for only 90 of the past 365 days,” the official added.

Explaining the fall in the number, another source at the board said many migrant workers registered with the board may have gone back to their native places and are not renewing their membership.

‘Figures not real ’

Thaneshwar Dayal Adigaur, a former member of an advisory committee at the board, claimed that the officers tasked with registering workers are “scared to register or renew their membership” as they fear the ACB action.

A joint action committee of NGOs and workers’ unions too junked the official data, saying the national capital currently has over 10 lakh construction workers.

Subhash Bhatnagar, the chief functionary of NIRMANA, an NGO working for the welfare of construction workers for the past over 35 years, said Delhi has 11 districts and each of these has more than 1 lakh workers.

Santosh Kumar Mehrotra, a former Chair at the Centre for Labour Studies in Jawaharlal Nehru University, said the official data are “unreliable” and such a big drop in the number can’t be true.

“Construction activity has not come to a standstill. In fact, it is picking up according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2022-23, which was released recently,” he said.

‘Will set up help desks’

When asked, the Delhi Labour Minister’s Office said in a written reply that a study done by the government among workers revealed that most of them did not know that they have to renew their membership . “We have been sending messages and calling registered workers for renewal. From next week, we will deploy mobile vans and help desks at construction sites ,” it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT