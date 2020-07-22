Councillors seek subsidy at hospitals

Councillors of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and their dependants ought to be allowed to pay subsidised rates for services at labs and hospitals empanelled under the civic body, a House meeting resolved on Wednesday.

Since municipal councillors and their wards are given no medical benefits via the corporation, they are forced to pay arbitrary rates for healthcare, the resolution read.

In the case of municipal staff and officials, they are charged rates set by the Central Government Health Scheme or the Directorate General Health Services at certain empanelled hospitals labs, where their bills are later reimbursed by the civic body, the resolution states.

It proposed that councillors be charged similar rates at such labs and hospitals. This way the corporation will not have to bear any additional cost in the form of medical reimbursement as in the case of municipal staff and officials, it added. Officials were instructed to draft and implement procedures regarding the same at the earliest.