Councillors demand release of funds

Councillors of all three civic bodies of Delhi marched form the civic centre to Delhi Secretariat on Thursday demanding release of funds.

Around 180 councillors marched carrying placards reading, “Shame on you Kejirwal, release the funds of the MCD”. They also claimed that a total of ₹9,195 crore is due to the civic bodies under various heads.

Standing Committee chief of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jai Prakash, said that the councillors had to take to the streets as the Chief Minister “is not being able to see what the civic bodies are going through”. Bhupendra Gupta of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said that the councillors would continue to stage protests as long as Delhi’s development stayed stalled due to shortage of funds.