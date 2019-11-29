Delhi

Councillors demand release of funds

more-in

Councillors of all three civic bodies of Delhi marched form the civic centre to Delhi Secretariat on Thursday demanding release of funds.

Around 180 councillors marched carrying placards reading, “Shame on you Kejirwal, release the funds of the MCD”. They also claimed that a total of ₹9,195 crore is due to the civic bodies under various heads.

Standing Committee chief of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jai Prakash, said that the councillors had to take to the streets as the Chief Minister “is not being able to see what the civic bodies are going through”. Bhupendra Gupta of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said that the councillors would continue to stage protests as long as Delhi’s development stayed stalled due to shortage of funds.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
government
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 1:34:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/councillors-demand-release-of-funds/article30110728.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY