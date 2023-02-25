Councillors come to blows at MCD House again

February 25, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

Scenes of violent clashes erupted at the House of the Municipal Corporation Delhi yet again on Friday, this time on a larger scale. Mayor Shelly Oberoi had to flee from the House chamber after she was allegedly attacked by BJP councillors barging onto the podium, with clashes erupting immediately afterwards.

The House had reconvened on Friday morning to conduct fresh elections for six members to the civic body’s standing committee, after a 22-hour-long session — filled with protests and violent clashes — was adjourned on Thursday.

Till 9 p.m. on Friday night, the House was yet to be adjourned.

While the voting for the elections, which commenced at 11 a.m., was conducted peacefully, disputes arose after the counting of votes was completed when the Mayor announced that one vote was invalid, leading to stiff protests led by BJP councillors.

Of the 250 councillors, a total of 242 had cast their votes. A total of seven candidates -- four from the AAP and three from the BJP -- are in the fray for the six standing committee posts.

‘Invalid vote’

As the protests continued, Ms. Oberoi announced on multiple occasions that the votes would be recounted barring the invalid vote. However, around 7:45 p.m., she added that none of the representatives from the BJP were willing to be a part of the recount and further announced that the results would be declared without recounting. The violent clashes erupted soon after the announcement.

The AAP alleged that Ms. Oberoi was attacked by BJP councillors. In a video shot by the AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, a woman police officer said that she was injured while getting Ms. Oberoi out from the House.

“I have been hurt on my hand while getting her out. Someone bit me on my hand,” the police officer said, showing her hand.

High stakes

BJP councillor Yogesh Verma said that the officials who counted the votes had not declared that any of the votes were invalid. This was supported by the MCD’s municipal secretary, he said.

He added, “However, the Mayor continued to say that the order of the preferential voting was not marked properly, and that was the reason for the vote to be declared invalid. If this vote is considered invalid, then only two of our three candidates would win, when the reality is that all three had secured victory. One of the AAP’s four candidates was bound to lose, and that’s why the Mayor is trying to declare this vote invalid.”

However, AAP councillor Prem Chauhan dismissed this notion and said that the BJP councillors were requested to be part of the recounting process, in order to maintain transparency. “If they had an issue, they should have communicated it calmly. There was no reason for the BJP councillors to indulge in violence,” he said.

‘Dissolve the House’

The BJP alleged that several of its councillors had been injured in attacks by the AAP’s councillors and shared a picture of Meenakshi Sharma, the BJP councillor from Anarkali ward, with injury marks on one of her hands.

Showing a video, BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra claimed that senior AAP leader Aatishi “provoked her party councillors by whispering in their ears after which they started attacking BJP councillors.

Speaking to reporters at the corporation building amid the ruckus, Mr. Malhotra urged the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to dissolve the MCD House. “The AAP has held this House hostage in the past one month. Their behaviour today is completely illegal. I demand that the MHA should dissolve the House,” he said.