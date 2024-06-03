Cottage emporium’s workers protest over late dues, no raises

Employees of the decades-old Central Cottage Industries Corporation (CCIC) emporium at Janpath said despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise for India’s “booming” indigenous crafts industry, they are battling issues like delayed wages, lack of appraisals, and no allowances.

“Employees who have been working there for over 20 years have not seen an appraisal in over a decade despite inflation. The last appraisal they got was in 2007, which was implemented in 2010. After that, despite skyrocketing inflation, there has been no increment in salaries,” Rakesh Kumar, a union leader and employee of the emporium, told The Hindu.

Another employee, Balakrishnan Raju, who donned a paper badge that read “We are on protest”, said while the company earlier gave several allowances, now employees don’t even get a travel or uniform allowance.

‘Small artisans hit’

Another worker said the non-payment of dues by the government has “crushed” small-scale artisans, who have stopped supplying their goods to the store. “The firm now procures from middlemen vendors, which defeats the purpose of a cottage industries emporium,” Mr. Kumar said.

However, managing director Manoj Lal said the company has been in loss since the pandemic, and cannot give employees a raise until the store resumes making profit.