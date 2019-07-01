Cost of setting up primary schools shoots up

The cost of getting “recognition” for private primary schools in East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations has risen from ₹5,000 to up to ₹1,00,000. A similar hike may be under way at the North Corporation as well.

The municipal corporations are mandated to grant recognition to unaided private primary schools after inspections and ensure that they adhere to norms. Under the Delhi Master Plan 2021, the minimum area for recognition of primary schools was prescribed as 800 sqm. However, the rules were “simplified” by the Delhi government through a circular issued in 2013 which allowed grant of “provisional recognition” for a period of one year to schools in non-conforming areas with land up to 200 square yards, five rooms and other prescribed facilities such as a library and a staff room.

Now, from a flat rate of ₹5,000, the rates have been revised into a three tier system. Schools up to 200 sqm are being charged ₹25,000, those between 201 and 400 sqm are charged ₹50,000 and those above 401 sqm have to pay ₹1,00,000.

North body to follow suit

The hikes were made by the education departments of the respective corporations taking anticipatory approval from the Mayors but was passed in the EDMC’s standing committee only last week. While the fees in the North Corporation is currently ₹5,000, a senior official said that similar changes are in the pipeline.

The last time the recognition fee was increased was in 2008, from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000. Education director for EDMC, who was the first to move the policy said that the increase was brought in given that the rates hadn’t been changed for a long time. In East Delhi alone, there are 264 recognised private primary schools, officials said.

They also said that a list of non-conforming schools was also sent to the Delhi government to seek closure.