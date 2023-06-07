Cost-effective e-bikes a hit in Delhi, but errant users pose threat to road safety

June 07, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

The popularity of battery-powered bikes is on the rise in the city, but there is also growing concern over the threat their users pose to the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

Electric vehicle rental services offered by mobility start-ups such as Yulu and Zypp are increasingly being used by delivery executives to cut down on petrol costs and maximise earnings, and youngsters seeking joyrides and recreation.

The blue and green EVs can be rented by anyone who can afford a smartphone and ₹199 to pay the safety deposit.

Subham Verma, a 20-year-old food delivery worker, said renting an e-bike has helped him find jobs and reduce daily expenses. “Earlier, it was mandatory to own an electric vehicle to be employed as a delivery executive. With the arrival of rental services, I can find work without investing in a bike,” he said.

Ajit Singh, a 28-year-old food and grocery delivery agent, said his travel expenditure has come down by over 50%. “I used to spend ₹350 a day on petrol for my bike. After using an EV, I spend only up to ₹100,” he said.

‘Callous attitude’

However, traffic police personnel, fellow motorists and commuters say most e-bike riders create havoc on the streets of the Capital as they do not comply with traffic rules, especially in crowded areas such as Connaught Place, India Gate, and near malls like Select CITYWALK and DLF Promenade.

A senior traffic police officer said most e-bike riders are young and often violate traffic rules and take wrong U-turns. He said they ride callously and also shoot videos on the go. “I have seen several underage users around Connaught Place, Mandi House and India Gate riding their bikes in a haphazard manner,” the officer said.

Dalip Singh Sabharwal, a cyclist, said most people use e-bikes for fun and end up disobeying traffic rules. Paramjit Singh, a professional driver, said he has found it difficult to navigate roads as riders of EVs keep changing lanes.

EVs are classified under Section GSR 29(E) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, but regulations for motorbikes don’t apply to e-bikes as they are not considered motor vehicles under the law.

Spreading awareness

A spokesperson for Yulu, which has 200 rental zones in the city, said the company deeply cares about the safety of its riders, road users and pedestrians.

“We make our users aware about appropriate riding behaviour and traffic rules at our digital and physical touchpoints. We work with the traffic police and local authorities to improve general awareness of traffic rules,” YULU said in a statement.

ZYPP did not respond when approached for a comment.

