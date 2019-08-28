Corrupt officers have to be dealt with sternly: court

Public servants have the inclination to indulge in corruption and this tendency has to be curbed with a stern hand, a Delhi court said on Tuesday while awarding a four-year jail term to a police official for taking bribe.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal sentenced Sarup Singh to rigorous imprisonment of four years and also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him.

“It is no more debatable that offences under Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act cannot be treated lightly. The problem of corruption is perhaps the biggest challenge being faced by our country,” he said.

“Public servants still have the inclination to indulge in corruption. This proclivity has to be curbed, and with a stern hand. Considered so, there is no question of imposing lesser sentence of imprisonment than the minimum,” he added.

The case against Singh was registered in 2016 under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 on the basis of a written complaint.

It was alleged that the complainant was renovating his canteen at Lawrence Road Industrial Area and it was stopped by Singh, who was head constable at that time.

According to the complaint, Singh demanded ₹2 lakh bribe to allow renovation work. Following this, the CBI laid a trap and caught Singh red-handed while accepting money from the complainant.