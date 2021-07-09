Corroded grenade found in Sagarpur

NEW DELHI

09 July 2021 00:26 IST

A grenade was found in west Delhi’s Sagarpur area on Thursday, police said, adding that National Security Guard have been demanded for further examination.

Police said that a PCR call was received at 11.55 a.m. stating that a sanitation worker has discovered a grenade while cleaning a drain under the walkway. The SHO rushed to the spot along with a team and saw an old corroded grenade, they said.

“The district ballistic team safely placed it away from the crowded area to an open space. The area around it was buttressed using makeshift sandbags and local police guard is placed to ensure no one goes near. Demand for NSG has been made to ascertain the make and model of it,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that the ballistic expert of district “could make out that it is ‘HE 36’ but rest of the details are not visible”.