Correct mistakes in petition, Delhi HC tells Somnath Bharti

The Delhi High Court on Monday said there were several typographical errors in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti’s petition challenging BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj’s election in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll on grounds of alleged corrupt practices.

Justice Manmeet P.S. Arora said that the errors made it difficult to understand the averments in the petition. The judge gave Mr. Bharti 10 days to file a corrected petition and listed the matter for further hearing on August 14.

Both Mr. Bharti and Ms. Swaraj had contested the Lok Sabha election from the New Delhi constituency. Mr. Bharti had lost to Ms. Swaraj by over 70,000 votes.

Mr. Bharti’s petition alleged that on May 25, when New Delhi had gone to the polls, he had seen Ms. Swaraj’s booth agents showing pamphlets displaying her ballot number, photo, election symbol, and photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking them to vote for her. The petitioner claimed that he had reported this to the returning officer, but to no avail.

The plea also claimed that Ms. Swaraj’s expenses went beyond the permitted expenditure for the Lok Sabha election, which stands at ₹95 lakh per candidate, and that former AAP minister Raaj Kumar Anand contested the election on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket to help Ms. Swaraj by cutting into the vote share. Later, on July 10, he joined the BJP, the plea said.

During the hearing, when Mr. Bharti’s counsel urged the High Court to issue notice on the petition, the court said, “There are too many mistakes. Correct the petition first. I can’t issue notice like this. I will simply adjourn it. Please file a corrected petition.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Bharti said in a statement that he agreed to the observations of the court and said that it is better that the mistakes get corrected first. “K.C. Mittal, a veteran lawyer in election matters and a prominent face in Delhi High Court and Bar Council and Bar Association of the Delhi High Court, is the lawyer representing me in this matter. Mr. Mittal agreed to the directions of the Hon’ble Court,” Mr. Bharti, who is also a lawyer, said.

Hitting out at Mr. Bharti, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that the court’s observation has shown why Mr. Bharti is “neither a good public representative nor a competent advocate”. “The refusal of court to take up Somnath Bharti’s petition today also shows why Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t trust his party’s in-house advocates for his bail applications and seeks help of Congress party advocates,” Mr. Kapoor said.