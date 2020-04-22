Coronavirus | YMCA distributes 1 lakh ration, food packets in a month

The Young Men's Christian Associations (YMCAs) on Wednesday crossed the 1-lakh mark in the number of ration and food packets distributed to the needy in the last one month in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers, staff and members of the YMCAs have been providing food, household provisions and safety kits in collaboration with district and local officials in various areas, the National Council of the YMCAs of India said.

According to a statement issued by the organisation, volunteers also reached out to the homeless, and packages containing 5 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rice, one litre oil, sugar, pulses, salt and biscuits were distributed to families engaged as daily wage labourers, rickshaw-pullers and domestic workers.

“Our YMCAs work closely with the local community in their normal work on vocational education, sports and cultural activities. So, it is only natural that in such a time of national crisis, we should lend a hand to the less privileged members of our communities,” said Bertam Devadas, National General Secretary of the YMCAs in India.

While the YMCA multi-sports complex project at Faridabad distributed food packets to a shelter home, the National YMCA Project, Vythiri, provided relief material to the tribal community. Similarly, around 500 COVID-19 safety kits were distributed to needy families across the Kanyakumari district by the YMCA Marthandam Project, said Mr. Devadas.