Delhi

Coronavirus | YMCA distributes 1 lakh ration, food packets in a month

The Young Men's Christian Association in Vellor distributing ration and food packets to the needy

The Young Men's Christian Association in Vellor distributing ration and food packets to the needy   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The organisation has been providing food, household provisions and safety kits in collaboration with district and local officials in various areas

The Young Men's Christian Associations (YMCAs) on Wednesday crossed the 1-lakh mark in the number of ration and food packets distributed to the needy in the last one month in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers, staff and members of the YMCAs have been providing food, household provisions and safety kits in collaboration with district and local officials in various areas, the National Council of the YMCAs of India said.

According to a statement issued by the organisation, volunteers also reached out to the homeless, and packages containing 5 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rice, one litre oil, sugar, pulses, salt and biscuits were distributed to families engaged as daily wage labourers, rickshaw-pullers and domestic workers.

Also Read
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File

We will be providing free ration to nearly half of Delhi: Kejriwal

 

“Our YMCAs work closely with the local community in their normal work on vocational education, sports and cultural activities. So, it is only natural that in such a time of national crisis, we should lend a hand to the less privileged members of our communities,” said Bertam Devadas, National General Secretary of the YMCAs in India.

While the YMCA multi-sports complex project at Faridabad distributed food packets to a shelter home, the National YMCA Project, Vythiri, provided relief material to the tribal community. Similarly, around 500 COVID-19 safety kits were distributed to needy families across the Kanyakumari district by the YMCA Marthandam Project, said Mr. Devadas.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2020 1:22:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-ymca-distributes-1-lakh-ration-food-packets-in-a-month/article31403587.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY