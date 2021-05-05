Delhi records 338 more COVID-19 deaths

New Delhi

05 May 2021 09:19 IST

The daily COVID-19 bulletin for May 4 was released at around 9 a.m. on May 5.

Delhi reported 338 more COVID-19-related deaths in 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 17,752, according to a health bulletin dated Tuesday.

However, the Delhi government did not release the daily bulletin on Tuesday and it was released around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Also, 19,953 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 12,32,942.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 74,654 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. The positivity of new cases was 26.73%.

Of the total cases, 11,24,771 people have recovered and there are 90,419 active cases.