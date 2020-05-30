Coronavirus | Two COVID-19 cases in CPWD headquarters

NEW DELHI

30 May 2020 18:28 IST

Two employees of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) headquarters at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to an official communications to staff this week.

The first, a member of the clerical staff of the Additional Director General (HR), tested positive on May 22 after his status on the contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, turned to “red” on May 18, an office memo issued on Tuesday said.

A PS of the ADG (HR) tested positive on Friday, an office memo issued the same day said.

