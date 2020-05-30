Delhi

Coronavirus | Two COVID-19 cases in CPWD headquarters

Relatives of patients seen coming out of the LNJP Hospital, where most of the COVID 19 cases are being treated, in New Delhi.

Relatives of patients seen coming out of the LNJP Hospital, where most of the COVID 19 cases are being treated, in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

According to an official of the CPWD, the corridors of the offices were sanitised as per protocols of the Health Ministry.

Two employees of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) headquarters at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to an official communications to staff this week.

The first, a member of the clerical staff of the Additional Director General (HR), tested positive on May 22 after his status on the contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, turned to “red” on May 18, an office memo issued on Tuesday said.

A PS of the ADG (HR) tested positive on Friday, an office memo issued the same day said.

