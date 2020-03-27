Delhi

Coronavirus | Staff of DTC, cluster buses provided with masks, hand sanitisers, says govt

Commuters seen wearing masks while travelling in a DTC low-floor bus in New Delhi on March 23, 2020 in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Commuters seen wearing masks while travelling in a DTC low-floor bus in New Delhi on March 23, 2020 in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Both Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the personnel involved in providing essential services during the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic

The Delhi government on Friday said it has provided masks and hand sanitisers to the staff of public transport buses that are serving as the lifeline of the city during the lockdown by transporting people associated with essential services in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted that all drivers, conductors and marshals in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses were provided with masks and hand sanitisers. “I am proud of you all. Doing a wonderful job in these difficult times by transporting people involved in essential services,” he added.

Barring the over 6,000 DTC and cluster buses, all other modes of transport, including Delhi Metro trains, taxis, autorickshaws and e-rickshaws, have been taken off the road during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the personnel involved in providing essential services. “Am so proud of all Delhiites who are providing essential services during the lockdown. Their safety is very important for us,” he wrote while re-tweeting Gahlot’s tweet.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had announced a lockdown till March 31, banning all modes of public transport except 25 per cent of the DTC and cluster buses for ferrying people associated with essential services.

However, the number was increased to 50 per cent of the fleet size due to crowding and problems faced because of the lesser number of buses.

