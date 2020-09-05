Coronavirus | Situation under control in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

City maintaining among the lowest death rates in the world, he says

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, amid the rising graph of coronavirus cases in the city over the last few days, reiterated that deaths in the capital were low and the situation was “under control.”

Mr. Kejriwal said some experts were of the opinion that these numbers were related to a second wave of infection, while others did not agree. The city, however, continued to maintain among the lowest death rates in the world.

“Coronavirus cases have increased slightly in Delhi over the last few days; I’ve spoken to experts, some of whom say this is a second wave, some don’t think so; but I’ve seen the data myself and let me assure you that there is no need to worry, things are under control,” he said.

“The most significant factor in this respect is death; figures should not increase. If we consider the death rate, Delhi has the lowest death rate not only in the country but also the world,” he said.

According to Mr. Kejriwal, from August 15 till date, a death rate of 1%, which was lower than the national average of 1.7, had been recorded in the city. On the other hand, he said, the recovery rate in Delhi was 87%, compared to 77% in the country.

Testing was being ramped up across the city in a bid to double the daily average to 40,000 and contingency plans related to the availability of beds in hospitals were in place if required, even as there was no paucity of hospital beds. Around one-third of these, that is 1,600 to 1,700, were occupied by residents of other States, he said.

“There is no paucity of hospital beds in Delhi; there are 14,000 beds but around 33% of these are occupied by our brothers and sisters from other States undergoing treatment in Delhi,” he said.

“But I would also like to point out that some of our brothers and sisters in the city are getting careless; they remove masks as soon as they step out; some don’t get themselves tested; this is not right,” he also said, encouraging citizens to get tested as soon as possible if they felt ill.