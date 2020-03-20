Delhi

Coronavirus | Shopping malls in Delhi to be shut, says Kejriwal

A file photo of a food court area at Dilli Haat Pitampura in New Delhi.

A file photo of a food court area at Dilli Haat Pitampura in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Those selling essential items such as vegetables and medicines will continue to function

All shopping malls, except those mainly retailing essential items such as vegetables and medicines, have been asked to down shutters in view of the prevailing COVID-19 epidemic, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday afternoon.

“In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them),” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The order came into effect immediately.

Also Read
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with other Ministers, addressing the media on Thursday.Sushil Kumar VermaSushil Kumar Verma

Delhi govt. shuts restaurants, caps gatherings at 20 people

 

The development comes in the wake of the Delhi government’s decision to ensure social distancing by prohibiting the serving of food by restaurants on their premises to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Home delivery and take-away services, however, continue to remain in place at such establishments.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 2:44:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-shopping-malls-in-delhi-to-be-shut-says-kejriwal/article31117198.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY