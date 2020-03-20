Coronavirus | Shopping malls in Delhi to be shut, says Kejriwal

All shopping malls, except those mainly retailing essential items such as vegetables and medicines, have been asked to down shutters in view of the prevailing COVID-19 epidemic, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday afternoon.

“In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them),” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The order came into effect immediately.

The development comes in the wake of the Delhi government’s decision to ensure social distancing by prohibiting the serving of food by restaurants on their premises to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Home delivery and take-away services, however, continue to remain in place at such establishments.