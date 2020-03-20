Delhi

Coronavirus | Plea in HC against Centre’s bar on passenger travel from EU, U.K.

Indian nationals wait for news on their flights back to India outside the departure area of Manila's International Airport, the Philippines on March 18, 2020. Image for representational purposes only.

Indian nationals wait for news on their flights back to India outside the departure area of Manila's International Airport, the Philippines on March 18, 2020. Image for representational purposes only.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Delhi High Court Friday agreed to hear a plea challenging the Centre’s circular prohibiting travel of passengers from the European Union, the U.K., Turkey and European free trade association member nations from March 18 onwards to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The matter was mentioned before a Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and I.S. Mehta which allowed it to be listed for hearing during the day.

The plea has been moved by the father of an Indian student stranded in Scotland and who is unable to return to the country.

The Bench, however, declined to hear the matter itself as the daughter of Justice Mridul is stranded in the U.K.

Justice Mridul, while directing the matter to be listed before another Bench, asked the Centre to consider evacuating Indian citizens stranded in other coronavirus affected nations as it had done in China.

