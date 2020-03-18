Delhi

Coronavirus scare: Delhi HC experimenting with video conference facilities for proceedings

A view of the Delhi High Court.

A view of the Delhi High Court.   | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

The system to hold proceedings through video conferencing would probably be in place by next week

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it was experimenting with holding court proceedings through video conferencing in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the system would probably be in place by next week.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar said experiments and trial runs were being conducted to ensure that the system works smoothly and successfully.

From next week, proceedings through video conferencing might be seen in a few cases, the court said.

The Bench was hearing a plea seeking holding of court proceedings through video conferencing to ensure that no person infected with COVID-19 comes to the court premises.

