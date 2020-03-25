Coronavirus | Relief camp at Mustafabad cleared

The Idgah relief camp in north-east Delhi’s Mustafabad, which was set up by the Waqf Board for riot victims, was on Wednesday morning cleared completely.
Mohammed Imran, media coordinator and Nodal Officer, Delhi Waqf Board, confirmed the development and said that the step has been taken in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.
"The camp was completely cleared on Wednesday morning. About 20-25 people were still residing. Most had left by last night. Those who were remaining were helped to find accomodation in the area. The step has been taken in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and safety of people,” he said.
The camp was set up in the last week of February, few days after communal riots broke out in northeast Delhi, for victims whose houses had been burnt, vandalised and looted, and for those who were scared to return to their homes.
