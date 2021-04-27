Coronavirus | Oxygen shortage at Gurugram’s SGT Hospital triggers SOS messages on social media

Nodal Officer, SGT Hospital, Bijender Sindhu said that 30 oxygen cylinders were provided to them late at night with the intervention of the administration

The friends and relatives of the COVID-19 patients admitted at SGT Hospital here put out SOS messages on social media late on Tuesday evening after the hospital was left with just few hours of oxygen supply. However, the supply was later replenished and all patients are safe.

“My masi is admitted there. They are saying oxygen will get over by 9 pm. Where will she and other patients go? They are not in a position to travel. Please help us. We have less time. Please amplify,” said a post on the Twitter. Another tweet expressed apprehensions that patients on ventilators might face something gruesome.

Nodal Officer, SGT Hospital, Bijender Sindhu said that 30 oxygen cylinders were provided to them late at night with the intervention of the administration. The supply was enough for next few hours, he claimed. Dr. Sindhu said the administration had promised another oxygen tanker on Wednesday morning. “All patients are safe. The scarcity of oxygen is an everyday problem. But the administration is trying its best to fulfil the demand,” said Dr. Sindhu.