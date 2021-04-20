Coronavirus | Oxygen for COVID-19 patients will last only for 7-12 hours: Delhi hospitals

New Delhi

20 April 2021 19:19 IST

CM says 'serious oxygen crisis', seeks help from Centre

Multiple government hospitals in the city said that their oxygen stock will last only for "seven to twelve hours" and "people will die" if they do not get oxygen.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reiterated there was a serious oxygen crisis and again sought help from the central government. "Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," he said in a tweet.

Oxygen stock status in Delhi Hospitals. Source: Delhi government Advertising Advertising

"We need oxygen very badly. Have enough to last only seven to eight hours," Dr. D.S. Rana, chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a private hospital, told The Hindu.

"If we don't get oxygen on time then many will die. 120 patients in ICU are heavily dependent on oxygen. 80% of the other patients are also dependent on oxygen. We have informed about it to both central and state governments," Dr. Rana said.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is one of the largest private hospitals in the city and has 485 COVID-19 beds and 475 of them are currently occupied, as per government data.

Dr. Jyoti Mishra, Medical Superintendent of Aakash Healthcare, a private hospital, said that the situation was similar in almost all hospitals.

"We do not have oxygen to last more than 12 hours. Forty-five people in ICU are heavily dependent on oxygen. We convey the oxygen stock on a daily basis to the state government. Right now, the supply is also less," Dr. Mishra said.

Both doctors said that they chiefly use liquid medical oxygen. Multiple other hospitals did not comment on the situation.

The Chief Minister had said on Sunday also that Delhi is facing an "acute shortage" of oxygen for COVID-19 patients and alleged that the quota of the city has been diverted to other States.

"Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL," Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet on Sunday.