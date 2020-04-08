Coronavirus | Nurse tests positive in Noida, 200 people from slum quarantined

A Delhi nurse working with a private hospital in Noida’s Sector 62 tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening. The 20-year-old woman worked with a lab technician who was tested positive in Delhi, officials said.

State Helpline numbers | State-wise tracker | A map of confirmed cases in India

A health department official said the girl was staying at a paying guest facility in Noida’s Sector 62 after the lockdown. Noida authorities have not added her to the list of infected persons in the district. In an official communication released on Tuesday night, the number of infected persons in Gautam Buddh Nagar stayed at 58.

She has been admitted to the Child PGI hospital in Sector 30. The premises of the rented accommodation and the area around it has been sealed and was sanitised. Also, the wing of the hospital where she worked has been sealed and sanitisation of the hospital premises was carried out.

Also read | Lockdown likely to be extended in Uttar Pradesh

In a related incident, Noida’s district administration quarantined 200 people living in a slum area of Noida’s Sector 8 on Tuesday night. District officials said they lived close to JJ Colony cluster where three people were tested positive on April 4.

Dispelling rumours, district magistrate Suhas L.Y. described it as a cluster containment exercise. “No new case has been found in Sector 8. This is only an exercise of cluster containment as surveillance teams have traced possible contacts of JJ cluster where COVID-19 infected persons were found. Families are being only quarantined and kept under observation for their welfare and that of their surroundings,” he said.