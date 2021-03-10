Coronavirus | Not desirable to create special classification of lawyers for procurement of COVID-19 vaccination: Centre

Last week, the High Court had asked the Centre to respond to the issue of vaccination of the members of the judiciary

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that it is not desirable to create a special classification of lawyers for getting priority in Covid-19 vaccination.

"...the term frontline worker is used only for those citizens who are required to be directly exposed to the Covid infected patients," the Centre said.

Last week, the High Court had asked the Centre to respond to the issue of vaccination of the members of the judiciary, the employees/ staff working in the Courts, as well as the advocates on priority and without limitations of their age or physical condition.

In response, the Centre said, "It may not be desirable to create a separate class consisting of lawyers and others below 45 years of age and discriminating other similarly situated citizens engaged in other trade, profession or business and working under similar geographic condition".

The Centre further stated that due to "the limited number of manufacturers and limited availability of vaccine globally as well as in India, there has been a need for prioritization of beneficiaries".

Currently, the government has prioritized healthcare workers, front line workers (personnel for state and central police department, armed forces, home guard and civil defence organization including disaster management volunteers, municipal workers, poll officers in election bound states), persons aged 60 years and above and those aged between 45 to 59 years with identified 20 co-morbidities for COVID-19 vaccination.

It also stated that "the analysis of Covid deaths in the country reveals that 54 per cent of all death occurred amongst those above 60 years of age, whereas those in 50-59 years of age accounted only for 24 per cent".

Till March 6, India has administered 2.1 crore doses of Covid vaccines to its population, the affidavit stated.

The high court is scheduled to hear the case on Wednesday.