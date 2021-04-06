Coronavirus | Night curfew in Delhi from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. till April 30

06 April 2021 14:04 IST

Emergency activities and services will be exempted, according to government order

NEW DELHI

The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the city from April 6 to April 30, with an exception for emergency activities and services, according to an official order.

“There shall be night curfew on movement of individuals (except for exemptions in para-4) in NCT of Delhi with immediate effect from 10.00 p.m. to 05.00 a.m. till 30.04.2021 or further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order issued on Tuesday said.

“There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission/e-pass will be required for such movements,” the order further read.

People who are exempted from the night curfew include government employees, private medical personnel, pregnant women and patients availing of medical services, people coming from or going to airports, railway stations and lSBTs (Inter State Bus Terminals) on production of valid tickets.

Employees of commercial and private establishments providing essential services and commodities and those going for COVID-19 vaccination will be allowed if they have e-pass (in soft or hard copy), which can be obtained by applying on the website www.delhi.gov.in, the order said.

Those who can travel with an e-pass also include employees of shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk, meat, fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment.

Others who will be allowed with an e-pass include employees of banks, insurance offices and ATMs, print and electronic media, those delivering essential goods such as food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment through e-commerce.

“Public transport such as Delhi Metro/public buses/autos/taxis shall be allowed to function within its stipulated time for the transportation of only specified categories of people during night curfew, as per prescribed protocols/SOPs issued by the government in this regard,” the order said.