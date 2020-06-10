Coronavirus | My family and I are infected: Delhi journalist pleads for help

A journalist with an application-based news channel whose entire family, including himself, has tested positive for COVID-19 criticised the healthcare system in a video which surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

The journalist’s video was shared by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi after which help poured in from all corners.

In the video, Ajay Jha, a resident of north-west Delhi’s Outram Lines who works with Go News, said that he, his wife, and two minor daughters aged 9 and 5, are infected; and that his mother-in-law and father-in-law died within a span of 10 days.

Sharing the ordeal he faced after his mother-in-law’s death two days ago, he said: “Bohot der tak body yahan rakhi rahi, ambulance aaya vo le nahi gaya, aapas main sab ek doosre ke upar zimmedaari daal rahe hain [The body stayed in our house for hours, an ambulance came but didn’t take away the body, everyone is putting the onus on someone else]”.

“[Arvind] Kejriwal and the [Delhi] government is claiming that everything is being provided, but in reality, everyone is on their own,” he said, adding that he and his family are in trouble and need help.

Mr. Jha’s colleague and editor-in-chief of Go News Pankaj Pachauri told The Hindu that Mr. Jha’s father-in-law died of a heart ailment and mother-in-law of a kidney ailment.

Mr. Pachauri said that he and his office are in touch with Mr. Jha and have been providing them help.

“He informed me about his positive report on June 3. The office helped him financially. Also, because he and his family are asymptomatic, they don’t wish to be admitted in a hospital. However, our health correspondent has been in touch with Ajay and has helped him with information,” Mr. Pachauri said.

After the video was shared online, the office of Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan have reached out to him.

It has been learnt that regular medical check-up will be done at his residence. Several journalists also pooled in resources to help Mr. Jha.