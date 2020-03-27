Coronavirus | Muslim clerics urge people to offer prayers from home

The Muslim clerics have appealed to people to pray at home and practice social distancing in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shahi Imams of the two biggest mosques in Delhi — Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid — said the people are gradually coming to grips with the alarming situation.

Three gates of Jama Masjid were closed four-five days ago and restrictions were put in place to prevent mass gatherings, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said.

“I have appealed to people to stay at home and offer namaz there instead of going to mosques. There is no other way. People who are making inquiries over phone are also being advised to offer prayers at home,” he said.

Bukhari said only a handful of people were now offering daily prayers at the mosque as people were gradually realising the gravity of the situation.

He said although Ramzan is not far, decisions will be taken keeping in mind the restrictions imposed in the national capital.

The All India Muslim Law Board has also advised people to offer ‘Zuhr’ (afternoon prayers) at home instead of going to the mosques.

“Due to #NovelCoronavirus pandemic, Muslims are recommended to offer Zuhr at home instead of praying Jumah at mosques. DON’T come out for congregational prayers and #StayAtHomeSaveLives. It is mandatory upon all to avoid causing harm to their fellow citizens. #NoJumahInMasjid,” the board tweeted.

Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, the Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid at Chandni Chowk, said video messages were being prepared to create awareness about the prevention of the deadly disease.

“We have appealed to the people to offer namaz at their homes and follow the advisories of the governments and doctors because the sooner coronavirus is checked, the earlier restrictions will be lifted,” he said.

Only the staff of the Fatehpuri Masjid is currently offering prayers at the mosque and outsiders are being asked to pray at home.

“This has been prescribed in our religion, so people can offer prayers at home. There is no other option,” he said.

Ahmed said a special prayer for early recovery from the deadly disease was conducted at Fatehpuri mosque on Friday.

The duration of ‘Juma Namaz’ has also been reduced to 12-15 minutes now, he said.

An official of the Delhi Waqf Board, which supervises the functioning of around 200 mosques in the city, said the imams and mutwallis have been told to prevent mass gatherings.

He said a proper advisory was supposed be issued by the board, but it could not be done as its chairman Amanatullah Khan was removed from the post earlier this week.