Delhi

Coronavirus lockdown | Shops in Delhi to open on odd-even basis, buses and taxis to run with restrictions: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Two-wheelers will be permitted but no pillion riders, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 18 announced opening of shops in markets on an odd-even basis and running of buses with only 20 passengers, but said Metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls and saloons will remain closed.

Also read: India lockdown 4.0 guidelines | What’s allowed and what’s not?

Addressing an online media briefing in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said, “We have to gradually move towards opening the economy. We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19.”

People boarding buses in the city will have to be screened first, he said, adding that four-wheeler vehicles, including taxis, will be allowed with only two passengers.

Two-wheelers will be permitted but no pillion riders, the Chief Minister said.

“Construction activities and trucks carrying goods will be allowed in Delhi,” he noted.

Also read: Coronavirus cases in Delhi cross 10,000 mark

Religious gatherings are barred in the city till May 31, the Chief Minister said, adding that restaurants can open for home-delivery but dining facilities will not be permitted.

A total of 50 people can attend marriage functions, while 20 people can take part in funerals, Mr. Kejriwal said.

On May 17, the Centre extended the coronavirus-triggered lockdown in the country till May 31 while giving more relaxations.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 7:10:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-lockdown-shops-in-delhi-to-open-on-odd-even-basis-buses-and-taxis-to-run-with-restrictions-kejriwal/article31615827.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY