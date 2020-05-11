Coronavirus lockdown | Delhi govt to give ₹5000 in aid to construction workers

The Delhi government decided on Monday to provide another financial assistance of ₹5,000 to the construction workers in the wake of the extended coronavirus lockdown.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, chaired by Labour Minister Gopal Rai. There are around 40,000 construction workers registered with the board.

It has also decided to launch an online portal where construction workers can register themselves.

The government had also given ₹5,000 recently to the construction workers due to the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.