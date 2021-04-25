Oxygen shortage | Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital makes late night call for help as oxygen reserve drops to 4%

New Delhi

25 April 2021 00:46 IST

Oxygen tanker arrives just in time.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a private hospital in the city, raised an alarm at 11 pm on Saturday that the hospital had oxygen for only 45 minutes and sought help from the government.

On Friday the hospital had said that 25 severely ill patients have died in the past 24 hours, amid an oxygen shortage at the hospital.

"Hospital in crisis mode for fourth time in 24 hours. Alarms begin to ring in ventilators and Bipap machines. Lives of more than 100 patients in risk. Oxygen left which will last for 45 minutes to an hour. Manual ventilation starts. Need urgent refill ASAP," Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said in a statement at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The hospital said at that time that they were in touch with nodal officers of the Delhi government. The hospital had only 4% oxygen in their storage tank, as per a photo shared by the hospital at 11.35 p.m. IST.

Around 12.16 a.m. on April 25, AAP MLA, Raghav Chadha, said in a tweet, "A cryogenic vehicle carrying reserve liquid oxygen is about to reach Ganga Ram Hospital, cater to the interim need until full supply comes. Yet another all nighter for Team Kejriwal so that Delhi doesn't gasp for breath."

Finally, an oxygen tanker reached the hospital around 12.20 a.m.

There were 130 people in ICU of the hospital and a total of over 500 COVID-19 patients.

"250 cubic meters at present. Hospital storage tanks need at least 3000 cubic meters in tanks to build necessary pressure for high flow of oxygen," a hospital spokesperson said.