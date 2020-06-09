Coronavirus | Kejriwal tests negative

New Delhi

The Delhi CM had developed a fever and sore throat on Sunday afternoon and had not been meeting people ever since.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been suffering from fever and sore throat, was tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, according to AAP sources.

Mr. Kejriwal’s sample was collected for the test on Tuesday morning and the result came out in the evening.

He had developed a fever and sore throat on Sunday afternoon and has not been meeting people since then and was under home isolation.

“His fever has reduced from last night, but he still has a cough,” the AAP source said.