Delhi

Coronavirus | Kejriwal seeks suggestions from public on relaxations, restrictions during probable extension of lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses regarding the lockdown extension in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. File.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses regarding the lockdown extension in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. File.   | Photo Credit: PTI

“Should markets be opened? Should public transportation be allowed? What should be opened and what should not while maintaining social distancing and taking care of our health but also the health of the economy of the state,” the Delhi Chief Minister said

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought suggestions from the people of Delhi on relaxations and restrictions to be put in place during a probable extension of the national lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus.

At a digital press conference Mr. Kejriwal, who was part of a six-hour video conference with his counterparts from other states and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, asked the people of Delhi to send in their suggestions by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister, at the video conference with Chief Ministers, asked for suggestions regarding the extension of the lockdown to be sent by May 15. Today, I am asking the people of Delhi for those suggestions,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Also Read
Medics checking a COVID-19 patient who has completed the mandatory 14 days of quarantine before his discharge from a hospital in New Delhi. File photo

Coronavirus: 13 deaths reported in Delhi in 24 hours

 

“Let me clarify, this is not voting but a call for suggestions. All the good suggestions will be discussed with experts, doctors which will form the Delhi government’s proposal to be sent to the Centre,” he said.

“Should markets be opened? Should public transportation be allowed? What should be opened and what should not while maintaining social distancing and taking care of our health but also the health of the economy of the state,” he added.

The chief minister asked citizens to send in their suggestions on the Delhi government IVR helpline number 1031, through Whatsapp on 8800007722 and via email to delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 1:31:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-kejriwal-seeks-suggestions-from-public-on-relaxations-restrictions-during-probable-extension-of-lockdown/article31563941.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY