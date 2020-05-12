Coronavirus | Kejriwal seeks suggestions from public on relaxations, restrictions during probable extension of lockdown

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought suggestions from the people of Delhi on relaxations and restrictions to be put in place during a probable extension of the national lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus.

At a digital press conference Mr. Kejriwal, who was part of a six-hour video conference with his counterparts from other states and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, asked the people of Delhi to send in their suggestions by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister, at the video conference with Chief Ministers, asked for suggestions regarding the extension of the lockdown to be sent by May 15. Today, I am asking the people of Delhi for those suggestions,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Also Read Coronavirus: 13 deaths reported in Delhi in 24 hours

“Let me clarify, this is not voting but a call for suggestions. All the good suggestions will be discussed with experts, doctors which will form the Delhi government’s proposal to be sent to the Centre,” he said.

“Should markets be opened? Should public transportation be allowed? What should be opened and what should not while maintaining social distancing and taking care of our health but also the health of the economy of the state,” he added.

The chief minister asked citizens to send in their suggestions on the Delhi government IVR helpline number 1031, through Whatsapp on 8800007722 and via email to delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com.