Coronavirus | Kejriwal issues directives to reduce price of RT-PCR test in Delhi

People wait in a queue for RT-PCR kit in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he has issued directives to reduce the price of the RT-PCR test in the national capital, saying it will help those going to private labs for COVID-19 tests.

Currently, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs.

“I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in reply to the Chief Minister’s tweet said orders for this will be issued immediately.

