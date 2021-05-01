Coronavirus | Kejriwal extends Delhi lockdown till May 10

New Delhi

01 May 2021 18:28 IST

This will be the second extension of the lockdown in the city to contain the COVID pandemic.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the lockdown in the Capital would be extended by one more week. This means restrictions will be in place till May 10.

This will be the second extension of the lockdown in the city to contain the COVID pandemic and, effectively, mean that restrictions part of the measure remain in force continuously for three weeks.

Mr. Kejriwal had announced the lockdown was being extended by one week — till the morning of May 3 — early last week.

Advertising

Advertising