Coronavirus | Jor Bagh Association imposes restrictions

New Delhi

15 June 2020 03:52 IST

The Jor Bagh Association, a welfare group in the area, on June 12 wrote to residents informing that the number of COVID-19 cases in their colony had sharply risen in the last week, necessitating certain restrictions.

“Before last week, we had less than a handful of cases in two months. Now we have 15-plus cases in just a few days and are awaiting results of many that have been in close contact with other positive cases in the colony,” wrote Sonny Sarana, president of the association. Other office-bearers of the association confirmed that such guidelines had been issued.

The restrictions, which have been proposed for two weeks, involve closure of all except two gates to the colony, refusal of entry to domestic workers, guards and drivers, except for senior citizens and those in need. Residents have also been asked to inform the association in case family members test postive.

