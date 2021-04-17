Delhi

Coronavirus | Hospitals turning away COVID patients despite bed availability will face action: Manish Sisodia

A woman is consoled by her children after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, on April 15, 2021.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hospitals giving wrong information or turning away COVID-19 patients despite beds being available will face action, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Mr. Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister of the Delhi government for COVID-19, said no patient should be denied treatment.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the COVID-19 situation along with Mr. Sisodia, Health minister Satyendar Jain and top officials.

"Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal reviewed the Covid Management System. Hospitals turning away patients despite availability of beds or giving wrong information about beds will face action. No patient should be denied treatment," Mr. Sisodia tweeted after the meeting.

Delhi government is ramping up availability of beds for COVID-19 patients and recently urged the Centre to do so at hospitals run by it in the national capital.

