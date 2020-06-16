Coronavirus | Hindu Rao Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients

New Delhi

16 June 2020 06:04 IST

Facility is equipped with 17 ventilators

In the wake of cases mounting here, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Hindu Rao Hospital was designated as a COVID-19 facility on Sunday.

The order, issued by the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, cited projections of a surge in COVID-19 cases and the need to urgently augment bed capacity in designating the hospital under the Delhi Epidemic COVID-19 Regulations and the Epidemic Act, 1897. The Medical superintendent of the hospital has been directed to make all all beds available to admit COVID-19 patients by Tuesday.

About 209 patients currently admitted at the hospital will be shifted to other facilities run by the municipal corporation, including the Giridhar Lal Maternity Hospital (GLMH), Kasturba Hospital and to Ranjan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT), a municipal spokesperson said.

The hospital has a total of 980 beds, out of which 37 are unavailable as they are in a part of the building that has been declared dangerous and 111 are complement beds, the civic body said. In terms of facilities, there are 17 ventilators, eight ICU beds and four HDU beds. Additionally, about 250 beds are said to be equipped with oxygen cylinders.

While the hospital has already started its sampling clinic, certain modifications to manpower deployment, infrastructure and facilities related to patient care and healthcare workers would have to be made to treat only COVID-19 patients, hospital authorities said.