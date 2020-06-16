Coronavirus | Hindu Rao Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients

In the wake of cases mounting here, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Hindu Rao Hospital was designated as a COVID-19 facility on Sunday.
The order, issued by the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, cited projections of a surge in COVID-19 cases and the need to urgently augment bed capacity in designating the hospital under the Delhi Epidemic COVID-19 Regulations and the Epidemic Act, 1897. The Medical superintendent of the hospital has been directed to make all all beds available to admit COVID-19 patients by Tuesday.
About 209 patients currently admitted at the hospital will be shifted to other facilities run by the municipal corporation, including the Giridhar Lal Maternity Hospital (GLMH), Kasturba Hospital and to Ranjan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT), a municipal spokesperson said.
The hospital has a total of 980 beds, out of which 37 are unavailable as they are in a part of the building that has been declared dangerous and 111 are complement beds, the civic body said. In terms of facilities, there are 17 ventilators, eight ICU beds and four HDU beds. Additionally, about 250 beds are said to be equipped with oxygen cylinders.
While the hospital has already started its sampling clinic, certain modifications to manpower deployment, infrastructure and facilities related to patient care and healthcare workers would have to be made to treat only COVID-19 patients, hospital authorities said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath