Coronavirus | Help pouring in after AIIMS’ appeal for protective gear, say resident doctors

After the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) appealed for help to procure personal protection gear for medical staff and released a list of equipment immediately required, help has been pouring in, said the institute’s Resident Doctors Association (RDA) here on Tuesday.

“After our communication with the Health Ministry, several people and companies have offered support in various possible means,” said a statement issued by the RDA.

This would help the AIIMS administration fast-track the COVID-19 preparedness, said the Association.

“Bharat Dynamics, the Indian PSU (public sector undertaking) which manufactures missiles and handles defence supplies, has come forward to help us with manufacturing, funds and logistics. We are extremely thankful to all those who are extending support to battle the pandemic,” said Srinivas Rajkumar T., general secretary, RDA, AIIMS.

He explained that the RDA also got in touch with vendors and those willing to contribute in COVID-19 preparedness.

“We have got the administration in contact with finances up to ₹60 lakh as CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) through Bharat Dynamics for ₹50 lakh and POSCO India Pvt Ltd for ₹10 lakh. We also asked the chairman of Preventive Wear Manufacturing Association of India to show us the samples of PPE [personal protective equipment] and to ensure easy availability,” he said.