COVID-19: healthy people need not wear masks, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI

08 March 2020 14:36 IST

Masks and hand sanitisers only give a false sense of security. There is no substitute for frequent handwashing, he says

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that healthy people in the Capital need not wear a mask to protect themselves from COVID-19.

People tended to constantly adjust their masks and touch their face, thereby increasing the risk of infection in case they had already touched contaminated things.

Frequent washing of hands with soap and water was the best preventive measure against COVID-19. “Masks and hand sanitisers only give a false sense of security. There is no substitute for frequent handwashing,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Those showing symptoms, however, should wear masks so that they did not cough and pass on the infection. The Chief Minister was addressing a press conference after a meeting of a State Task Force headed by him on COVID-19. The task force also said that there was a craze to buy N95 masks but it was not required. “There is an unnecessary rush to buy masks and hand sanitisers in the city. People need to report cases of people who have returned from abroad and are showing any symptoms and work together to fight COVID-19,” he said.

Delhi Metro, DTC buses and hospitals would be disinfected daily. Delhiites should be careful while playing Holi, avoid crowded areas and stay safe from COVID-19, he said.