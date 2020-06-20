Delhi

Coronavirus | Haryana caps rate for COVID-19 test at ₹2,400

Pvt. labs told to share data pertaining to results of these tests with govt.

Haryana government on Friday capped the rate for COVID-19 Rt-PCR test at ₹2,400, including all taxes and expenses, reducing it from the earlier ₹4,500.

New revised rates will come into force with immediate effect.

The orders said no private laboratory should charge any amount more than ₹2400 for Rt-PCR test for COVID-19, inclusive of GST/Taxes, if any, cost involved in pick up, packing and transportation of samples, documentation and reporting in Haryana.

Further, the laboratories have also been directed to display rates in a visible manner.

