Coronavirus | Guidelines for Gurugram industries, commercial establishments before resumption of operations

The district administration on Saturday came out with a set of guidelines under 15 separate heads for industries and commercial establishments to adhere to before resumption of operations, including the work-floor closed-circuit television footage access to district administration, surprise checks by police and labour teams, and initiation of criminal proceedings in case of deviations.

Operations can, however, begin only after a committee gives an approval, and only those categories are allowed which are listed in the notification issued by the home ministry.

Carrying the illustrations from various offices for better understanding of the rules, the 17-page document also suggested the organisations to invest in technology such as automatic doors and made it clear that inter-state and inter-district movement of employees was not allowed.

Besides the usual directions to discontinue biometric attendance system, use face masks and thermal screening of the employees, the guidelines said that the district administration should have access to CCTV footage of work-floor. The organisations have been told to ensure sufficient CCTV coverage before beginning operations and preferably a web-enabled system, though the legacy systems were also fine. “The police, administration and labour teams will make surprise checks and audits to check your compliance. Any deviation will result in summary stoppage of work and will lead to initiation of criminal proceedings too,” said the guidelines.

On the transport of employees, which remains the bone of contention, the guidelines said inter-state or inter-district travel of the employees was not allowed except for the essential services, and employees can even travel on feet or by their own vehicles. The guidelines said that ideally the employees must be housed within premises and or made to house in an adjacent accommodation. Between the work and accommodation, there can be a company-owned transport with mandatory nod to social distancing with one employee per row. In rare circumstances, a driver may be permitted for a car, provided there is an impermeable barrier between the driver and the passenger and the AC is not switched on.

It cautioned not to insist employees with pulmonary, cardiac or renal issues, diabetes, hypertension or obesity to attend work and consider allowing parents with children below five years of age to work from home.

Increasing the use of technology to beat COVID-19, the adminstration suggested that window and split air-conditioners with HEPA-based air purifiers and exhaust fans are better than centralised air-conditioners to manage COVID-19 risk. For job works requiring collaboration that would interfere with social distancing, the administration suggets redesigning the production flow, even if it adds to production time substantially.

On maintaining social distancing, the guidelines suggested the floor of the office should be clearly marked with coloured tape (squares or circles) at every six feet and the employees be allowed to walk strictly in those squares or circles. Other cues of social distancing should also be used; for instance, mark the edges of the walls and doors with colours such as red (use tape, if necessary) to discourage accidental touching, said the guidelines.

Directing the organisations providing essential services also to align their operations to these guidelines, the document said all organisations should always adopt more stringent measures, in case of any disparity among the central, state and district administration guidelines.

On April 22, Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Manesar plant was granted the permission to resume operations in a single shift with restricted number of staff and vehicles, but the company’s chairman ruled out actual production unless the vendors and the retail outlets were open.