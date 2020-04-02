Delhi

Coronavirus | Govt extends deployment of 100 CAPF companies in Delhi

A view of Rajpath in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon time, as most of the persons opted to work from home to stop the spreading of Coronavirus on March 21, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Union home ministry issued an order on Wednesday extending the deployment of about 10,000 troops in these companies “for maintaining law and order during lockdown in Delhi,” an official told PTI

The Centre has extended the deployment of 100 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies in the national capital for strengthening security during the ongoing lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Union home ministry, the official told PTI, issued an order on Wednesday extending the deployment of about 10,000 troops in these companies “for maintaining law and order during lockdown in Delhi.”

A CAPF company has an operational strength of about 100 personnel.

These units, the official said, were deployed in the national capital from February, in batches.

Coronavirus | Over 450 newly-recruited CAPF doctors asked to join immediately

 

The forces, part of these 100 companies, include the Central Reserve Police Force (41), Rapid Action Force (7), Border Security Force (17), Central Industrial Security Force (6), Sashastra Seema Bal (16) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (13).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 24 midnight as a measure to ensure social distancing between people and to stop the spread of the pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives and infected lakhs across the globe.

