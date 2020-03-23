Coronavirus | Gautam Gambhir offers ₹50 lakh from MPLAD fund to Delhi government hospitals

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday offered to release ₹50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for equipment to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Delhi government hospitals.

In a letter to the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he also offered his help to the government in dealing with the current situation. “In furtherance of the united effort to save to our city and citizens from this pandemic, I would like to pledge ₹50 lakh from my MPLAD fund for equipment that may be needed for COVID-19 treatment in State government hospitals,” Mr. Gambhir wrote to Mr. Kejriwal.

Delhi has so far recorded 30 cases of coronavirus infection, including one death. The city is under a lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus. The Chief Minister emphasised on a complete lockdown, warning tough measures will be taken if the restrictions are not strictly followed.