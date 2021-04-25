Coronavirus | Former JNU student Umar Khalid tests positive

Umar Khalid. File photo

NEW DELHI

25 April 2021 19:36 IST

Former JNU student Umar Khalid has tested positive for COVID-19 inside Tihar jail, a senior official said on Sunday.

A senior Tihar prison official confirmed that Khalid was tested for Covid-19 by the jail authorities a few days back after he developed symptoms. Khalid's RT-PCR report came on Saturday and he has tested positive for the infection. He has been shifted to an isolated ward.

“Doctors are taking care of him and all other tests have been done and he is fine,” said the official.

Khaild was arrested for his alleged role in Delhi riots in February 2020.