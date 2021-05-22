For these Delhi doctors, duty comes above mourning loved ones

Dr. Amit Singh, 39, a suspected COVID-19 patient, died on May 13, 2021. Photo: Special Arrangement

New Delhi

22 May 2021 23:12 IST

‘Have to return to work as city is still grappling with high number of infections’

Last year in May, Nirupma Attreya, 57, and her husband, both doctors, were on COVID-19 duty when they tested positive for COVID-19. Both were hospitalised.

The husband passed away on June 28.

“After his death, I was very scared about working. I’m still scared for my family, myself, and our son, who is studying in a medical college. I couldn’t go back to duty for two to three months due to mental stress. My colleagues advised that I should resume work as it will be a good distraction and help me. Returning to work helped to a little extent. I still suffer from mental stress,” Dr. Attreya, who works at a private hospital said.

Family members and friends of doctors, who passed away after contracting COVID-19, said that they are back to work at hospitals as it is part of their job.

Fully vaccinated

They said that they knew about the danger and used to discuss it with their loved ones. Some of the doctors had taken both doses of the vaccine.

“Last year, my husband [Dr. Aseem Gupta] was very anxious about doing COVID duty. I was also on duty at that time and we used to discuss about it,” she said.

Dr. Attreya, a radiologist, said that after getting back to work, the hospital has not been giving her COVID-19 duty. “I see patients and they could have COVID, but I’m not specifically working at a COVID ward. Maybe, people at the hospital think that I suffered a lot and that’s why they are not putting me on COVID duty,” she said.

She said that the current condition is very bad. “A number of good healthcare workers have passed away. Currently, even doctors could not get beds, oxygen, ICU beds with ventilators. A number of doctors passed away. The government should have given facilities for all healthcare workers,” Dr. Attreya added.

Dr. Atul Agarwal, 59, lost his brother Dr. Shekhar Agarwal, 68, who was the director of Sant Parmanand Hospital on May 10.

Dr. Shekhar Agarwal. Photo: Special Arrangement

“He tested positive on April 21 and he was going to the hospital for work till that day. The last time I spoke to him was when he was being put on the ventilator. He told me that ‘Atul, I’m tired. I’m opting for a ventilator,” Dr. Atul said.

“He was not afraid and used to go to the hospital every day and never took a day off. He was like the captain of the ship,” he added.

When asked whether he has joined work, Dr. Atul said that he was still getting adjusted to the reality. “I will be joining work on Monday. I won’t stay away from work. I’m a doctor first. I can’t say that I have lost my brother and I can’t work. All healthcare workers should work at this point,” he said.

Dr. Shekhar had taken his vaccination doses. “Unfortunately, we lost him. But everyone should get vaccinated,” Dr. Atul said.

Dr. Amit Singh, 39, a suspected COVID-19 patient, died on May 13. Dr. Abhishek, a friend, who is also a doctor and had known him for years, said that both of them were doing COVID-19 duty and he was “shocked” when he heard the news.

“He has a three-year-old son and the condition at the house is tragic,” Dr. Singh’s brother, Ankur Singh said.

‘Like a brother’

“He was like a brother to me. A week before he died, he told me that he had mild fever and body ache. We used to talk about healthcare workers dying. He used to be like an elder brother to me and said that we are taking all precautions and have also taken both doses of the vaccine and it should be okay,” Dr. Abhishek said.

He said that he went back to COVID-19 duty within days of Dr. Singh’s death. “We both are anaesthetics, and we are responsible for COVID ICU. Cases are high now, it is part of the job, and we have to do it,” he added.