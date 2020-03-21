Coronavirus | Flyers stuck at Delhi airport for as long as 11 hours

People travelling to India from abroad on Saturday complained of crowded waiting areas inside the Delhi airport, where those travelling from different countries have to wait together for as long as 11 hours, before they can leave the airport.

People said there could be COVID-19 transmissions under such conditions and that there was "chaos" at the airport.

“My daughter landed at 2:45 a.m. from Canada and she is still inside the airport. She told me that it is overcrowded inside and there are people from affected areas such as England and Dubai waiting along with them. This defeats the purpose of isolation,” a person who is waiting for his 20-year-old daughter at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi told The Hindu at 1:45 p.m.

He said that his daughter was waiting at the airport along with some 30 other students from her university in Canada.

“As per the latest govt advisory, all international arriving passengers have to undergo compulsory health screening and quarantine procedure by Airport Health Organisation (APHO). This may lead to a longer wait time at T3 international arrival. We continue to support all our stakeholders to minimize inconvenience to the passengers,” Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a tweet.

“I landed the airport at 11:30 last night from San Francisco and was cleared from the airport only around 10:30 a.m. today,” Neha Thapa, 36, a senior director of technology, who lives in Gurgaon said.

“I had cancelled my flight via Dubai as it was an infected country and booked a direct flight to Delhi. But here, there were about 2,000 people from Thailand, South Korea, Middle East and all around the world in a single large hall,” she said.

“It is pretty dangerous. If one person has the disease, then others will also get it. It is a perfect petri dish for any spreading. I heard that it happened two or three days back also. It was just horrible,” she added.

Thapa said the crowd management became a “huge problem” in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

“The authorities were trying really hard, but there were a lot of people. People got really angry and started shouting and started thumping at the immigration counter,” she said. “Overall, it was very painful.”

There was no social distancing at the airport, she pointed out. “I don’t think police understand it. At one point, they were asking us to come closer to announce something,” she said.

People coming from abroad have to undergo two different medical checks at the airport.

The first test is done by the airport authorities for visible symptoms, where, after an initial thermal screening, symptomatic passengers are isolated and moved to designated hospitals.

Others move to the second screening point, where they are either home quarantined or sent to a quarantine facility run by the government, depending on risk factors.