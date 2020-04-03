Coronavirus | FIR against father over going for evening walk during lockdown

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a 59-year-old after his son filed a police complaint that his father was violating lockdown orders and going out for evening walks, a police officer said on Friday.

The son, meanwhile, said he merely wanted to convince him with the help of policemen, but they took the father-son duo to a police station and registered a FIR against his father.

Police said they received a PCR call on April 1 about a man violating lockdown orders in Rajokri area of Vasant Kunj. A police team reached the location and found that a man was requesting his father to stay at home but he was not listening to him. The PCR call was made by the son. They were taken to Vasant Kunj South police station for further action.

"My father is 59-year-old and has a habit of going for a walk everyday at 8 p.m. to meet his friends. He is in his old age and, hence, vulnerable to the coronavirus...After he continued to go outisde, I made a PCR call in order to convince him with the help of policemen," said the son.

A police officer said that an FIR was registered under the IPC section 188 for disobeying rules and endangering life, health and safety of another person. The man was later released on bail.

The officer said that going out for morning or evening walks is strictly prohibited during lockdown. The beat constables take rounds in various parks across the city to take action against walkers and joggers as they are violating the lockdown by being outdoors.