Delhi

Coronavirus | Entire Defence Colony cannot be containment zone, says HC

Delhi govt. had said a line in the colony had already been sealed

The High Court has refused to declare the entire Defence Colony in Delhi as a COVID-19 containment zone citing that the affected part of the area has already been declared the same.

An HC Bench also noted that the petitionerdid not point out any other part of Defence Colony where there is a cluster of COVID-infected persons.

The court’s decision came after the Delhi government said that a lane (house numbers C-54 to C-65) in the colony has been declared as containment zone.

The Delhi government also submitted that if in a particular colony, one or two houses, or a particular area within the colony, have a concentration of COVID patients, it does not mean that the entire colony will be required to be declared as a containment zone.

The petition by Mr. Singh had sought for enforcing strict cluster containment or sealing as per guidelines of the government. He also sought to ensure availability of adequate number of beds in the hospitals in the State (private as well as government hospitals) and provide adequate facility for admission of persons requiring treatment for COVID-19.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 5:01:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-entire-defence-colony-cannot-be-containment-zone-says-hc/article31829368.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY