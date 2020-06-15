Coronavirus | Entire Defence Colony cannot be containment zone, says HC

The High Court has refused to declare the entire Defence Colony in Delhi as a COVID-19 containment zone citing that the affected part of the area has already been declared the same.

An HC Bench also noted that the petitionerdid not point out any other part of Defence Colony where there is a cluster of COVID-infected persons.

The court’s decision came after the Delhi government said that a lane (house numbers C-54 to C-65) in the colony has been declared as containment zone.

The Delhi government also submitted that if in a particular colony, one or two houses, or a particular area within the colony, have a concentration of COVID patients, it does not mean that the entire colony will be required to be declared as a containment zone.

The petition by Mr. Singh had sought for enforcing strict cluster containment or sealing as per guidelines of the government. He also sought to ensure availability of adequate number of beds in the hospitals in the State (private as well as government hospitals) and provide adequate facility for admission of persons requiring treatment for COVID-19.