Delhi

Coronavirus | Doctors on duty at 2 city hospitals to be accommodated at pvt hotel

A file photo of the entrance of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi.

A file photo of the entrance of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The payment shall be borne by the Delhi government, as per an order from the health department

The doctors treating coronavirus patients at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) and G.B. Pant hospitals will be accommodated at a private hotel here on city government’s expense, said an order from the Delhi health department.

The order issued on March 29 said the accommodation will be provided at the plush Lalit Hotel in central Delhi.

“It has been decided that doctors working on COVID-19 duty at LNJP Hospital and G.B. Pant Hospital would be provided accommodation at Hotel Lalit and the payment of the same shall be borne by the Delhi government,” the order said.

The district magistrate of New Delhi would make necessary arrangements to make 100 rooms available at the hotel on Barakhamba Road, it said.

Also Read
A patient waiting for his turn at a mohalla clinic while practising social distancing.

Coronavirus | Mohalla clinic doc tests +ve; 1,100 people in Delhi asked to home quarantine

 

The two hospitals and a few other hospitals are among the facilities where doctors are deployed round-the-clock for attending positive or suspected cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) tweeted on Monday, “Doctors are on the frontlines of the battle against Coronavirus. All doctors serving in Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital and G.B. Pant Hospital on COVID-19 duty will now be housed in Hotel Lalit. #DelhiFightsCorona.”

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 72, including two deaths till March 29.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 4:35:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-doctors-on-duty-at-2-city-hospitals-to-be-accommodated-at-pvt-hotel/article31206271.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY